Meet Laura Hauge, the Minnesota high school basketball player who just made history

Laura Hauge, a sharpshooter on the St. Croix Lutheran Academy’s girls basketball team in West St. Paul made state high school sports history last week when she broke the Minnesota state girls high school basketball record for most made three-point shots.

She ended the game with 460 3-pointers to her name. The record was set in 2012 with 458 3-pointers. Her school celebrated her achievement Friday at its game against Hill-Murray School.

“In that moment, it just didn’t feel real,” Laura told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer. “It was just super awesome to realize how many people love and support me.”

She said in her experience, the craft of 3-pointers is more mental than it is physical. A positive mind is key.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Whenever she starts missing, she said in her head she can hear the voices of her coaches saying, “Don’t think, just shoot.”

Hauge said she looks up to her dad the most. He taught her how to shoot.

“He always comes to the gym and rebounds for me, and he’s made a bunch of sacrifices for me. Both of my parents have,” she said.

After she graduates in the spring, Hauge will be headed to the University of St. Thomas to play Division I basketball.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.