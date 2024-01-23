Brooklyn Center rejects proposal to limit traffic stops

People are expected to gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Tuesday evening to protest the Brooklyn Center City Council’s refusal to limit police traffic stops.

The proposal, which failed in a 3-2 vote Monday, would have prohibited police from stopping vehicles solely for minor violations such as expired license plates or noisy mufflers.

A committee drafted the reforms after former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright during a 2021 traffic stop for expired tabs.

On body camera video of the stop, Potter, who’s white, is heard shouting “taser” but fires her gun instead at Wright, who was Black and unarmed, as he tries to evade arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

“My son has been dead for two years and nine months, and you guys say ‘no’ to a policy that’s going to protect people," Wrights mother, Katie Wright, told the council.

The councilmembers, mayor and police chief have not returned MPR News requests for comment.

John Solomon was part of the community safety committee that crafted the plan and said its rejection is disappointing.

“They were pretty straight about saying regardless of the data, regardless of the opportunity to build trust in the community, they said no,” Solomon told MPR News Tuesday.

The committee first presented its recommendations in September 2022. Then in October of last year, the council tabled the new rules after police chief Kellace McDaniel said he had reservations.

McDaniel is set to retire Jan. 31.

Had it approved the changes, Brooklyn Center would have joined several jurisdictions nationwide that limited stops for low-level traffic violations following calls for police reform after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

That includes Ramsey County, which said it would stop prosecuting such cases in 2021. St. Paul, Roseville, Maplewood and St. Anthony Village police departments responded by changing their policies.

A year later, researchers found stops for potentially life-threatening violations such as speeding and driving under the influence went up. Last year, the researchers reported people of color were stopped less often as a result of the change, though disparities remained.

Katie Wright is expected to attend tonight’s rally calling on the council to reconsider. Her family received a $3.25 million settlement from Brooklyn Center.

The former officer, Potter, was charged with manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison. She was released last year after serving 16 months.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation with John Solomon.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.