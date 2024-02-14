New Twin Cities clinics focus on health for women 65 and older

Kristen Helton launched Herself Health in 2022, a clinic in Minnesota that offers health care focused mainly on the specific issues women over 65 face. Kristen joined MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer to talk about why we need to focus specifically on the health of older women.

What’s the story behind your role with Herself Health?

I would say you know, everybody’s had a mother, an older woman in their life who has a story and who’s taking care of them. And something that really became very clear to me, talking to the important women in my life is that as we age, the health care system really falls short of serving women 65 and up.

I’ve always loved technology, I’m an engineer by training. My mom was a nurse has always inspired me to think about the health care space and improving health services. She actually had a brush herself, she was feeling dismissed and not heard by her doctor, which is a common theme that we hear and ended up in the hospital, which is a very costly place to receive care.

I just knew that there was a better option, and a better way of delivering care for women. I was inspired to really try to rethink and redesign the way we deliver health care to older women.

What is missing for older women, when they engage with the health care system that you fill in? Where are those gaps that Herself Health does well with?

One of the things that I hear time and time again, is “I don’t feel heard.” It is so common to hear that women are not heard, not understood, they don’t have enough time with their doctor and as a result, they feel rushed out. They’re given medication, they don’t understand if they actually need it, or they’re being directed to specialists.

Our belief is that if you spend more time with women in the primary care setting, if you listen, if you take the time to understand the quality of life issues, not just the health and the labs but really what are the quality of life issues that need to be addressed, then you can work together with that patient to improve their quality of life and their health outcomes.

So at Herself Health, it’s a vibrant, welcoming environment. Women want to be there. I think the thing that we’re most proud of is, if you read our reviews, and you talk to our patients, they will say I’ve been looking for something like this, I finally feel heard, I finally feel seen.

So I’m assuming then that visits to a practitioner with Herself Health go beyond the 15 minutes you normally experience in your doctor's office?

That’s right. So you know, your initial visit is very comprehensive. As I mentioned, we’re talking to you about what your needs are, what your goals are, and we’re doing a comprehensive preventative care visit.

All in all, it’s about an hour that we’ll spend with you. A big chunk of that time is with a provider, really trying to understand what the needs are for our patients. We believe fundamentally, primary care is the right setting to do the most work. It gets very expensive to deliver care in other sites. So we think it’s the right investment of time in the primary care setting.

While insurance pays for some of this? How do you how do you parse this?

Yes, we are in network with just about every payer in the area. There are a few exceptions, but right now we take just about every plan and your typical copays will apply, depending on what your plan is.

So an older woman comes in, what are the general issues that they’re coming to Herself Health wanting to talk about?

Osteoporosis and bone health is a big topic. We know that as women age, and muscle mass and bone density decline you’re at risk for fall and fracture and we want to avoid that. So a lot of women are very aware of the need to pay attention to bone and bone health and strength.

Weight loss is a very top of mind topic. Still, Cathy and I must say, a lot of women still worry and struggle with that. So we do do a fair amount of weight loss and sort of pre-diabetes care.

Heart health is, of course top of mind for us, especially this month, very focused on heart health.

Chronic diseases, as we age, more people have more chronic diseases so chronic disease management, of course, is important. But we also focus on the the diseases that present differently in women.

So it’s not just the conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis that are more prevalent in women, but it’s also the diseases that present differently in women that we’re here to help them take care of.

When it comes to listening, why do you think so many older women are not listened to when they get into a health care setting?

Well, I think, unfortunately, we already were talking a lot about the gender bias that happens in health care and it is a topic that’s being discussed broadly. But these women are actually at the cross section of not just gender bias, but also ageism.

Some of the things that I hear is that women are saying is, you know, not just not being heard, but being dismissed. So your symptoms are, “it’s just you’re getting old,” “this is just kind of what it is.” Almost like a get used to it mentality. Or you’re overweight, and you “just need to get up and walk more.”

It’s sort of the being dismissed and chalking up to just this is what happens versus really listening and understanding what the symptoms are. Because when it comes down to it, doctors, even spending 30-60 minutes with a patient is a finite amount of time.

No one knows your health better than you, the patient. So taking the time to understand the symptoms, tracking the history, what has happened and really pulling those pieces together — it's so incredibly important taking that comprehensive history.

