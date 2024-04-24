Second suspect in Nudieland mass shooting in custody

A second suspect in the mass shooting at a Minneapolis punk show last summer is in juvenile detention and due in court Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old from Onamia, Minn., faces one felony charge of aiding and abetting murder, two felony charges of aiding and abetting assault, and four felony assault charges.

MPR News does not name juvenile defendants unless they are charged in adult court.

Wednesday’s charges follow those of an 18-year-old suspect, Dominic James Burris of Hinckley, Minn. The adult was a minor at the time of the alleged crime and prosecutors have asked the court for a study to determine if he should be charged as an adult.

August Golden, 35, was killed at a mass shooting in south Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2023. Courtesy of Bryan May

The shooting at a house venue called Nudieland injured six people and killed one man, 35-year-old August Golden.

Golden was a beloved member of Minneapolis’ DIY punk scene, which had become a haven for LGBTQ+ people.

Many attendees at the show said they believed the shooters targeted them because of their identity. Charging documents in the case include accounts of the shooters using “derogatory epithets about the sexual orientation of concert attendees.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a press conference Tuesday that prosecutors have not charged this crime as being bias-motivated, which is a sentencing enhancement and commonly what people mean when they refer to “hate crime laws.” Prosecutors can later add the enhancement to increase sentence lengths if they can prove the crime was bias-motivated.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.