Cube Critics talk about “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

The following are capsule reviews edited from the audio heard using the player above.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

This week, I caught “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” the latest addition to the Planet of the Apes reboot series that started with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

This new installment unfolds generations after the death of Caesar, the pioneering intelligent ape and explores a world where apes have complex societal structures and advanced communication skills.

The story follows Noah, an ape on a hero’s journey to avenge his father and rescue his community after a devastating attack by a rival clan. Along his way, Noah encounters both apes and humans, each with their own agendas and secrets.

What stands out about this series is its blend of intelligence, wit and social commentary, particularly concerning our treatment of animals. The evolution from the original films’ costumes and makeup to today’s sophisticated CGI brings these apes to life with breathtaking realism.

Adding a local flavor, Peter Macon, a Twin Cities-born actor, plays a significant role.

— Jacob Aloi

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

“Furiosa” is a prequel to the critically acclaimed “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the fifth installment in the Mad Max saga. While it doesn’t quite reach the heights of “Fury Road” — which I regard as one of the best films ever made — it stands firmly as the third best in the series.

Anya Taylor-Joy steps into the role originated by Charlize Theron, portraying a younger version of the one-armed warrior Furiosa.

The main antagonist, the wonderfully named Dementus, is whimsically played by Chris Hemsworth, better known as Thor. Here he has a fake nose and an funny voice, and he’s fantastic.

Hemsworth’s Dementus is less a fearsome warlord and more a bumbling middle manager and an apocalyptic foodie, constantly tasting things and commenting on them.

“Furiosa” is struggling at the box office, possibly due to its lower stakes, as if you have seen “Fury Road” you can guess people’s fates. Additionally, the film leans more on CGI but continues to impress visually.

One of the most intriguing aspects of “Furiosa” is its exploration of alternatives to the franchise’s traditional theme of “redemptive violence.” The resolution it offers is both surprising and beautifully surreal.

— Max Sparber