Donate Now
Minnesota Now with Cathy Wurzer
Nina Moini and Matt Sepic

Breaking down findings of Minnesota Department of Education audit over Feeding our Future fraud

A man points to a screen showing evidence
U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger (center) shows off photos on Sept. 20 of falsified meal cards that were used to claim thousands of children were participating in the program. Luger explains that, after researching names of children with school rosters, only a tiny percentage of students actually existed.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

A report out Thursday morning from the Minnesota Legislative Auditor’s Office says ”actions and inactions” by the Minnesota Department of Education created opportunities for fraud in two taxpayer-funded child nutrition programs.

The report comes in response to federal criminal charges against dozens of people connected to the Twin Cities nonprofit Feeding Our Future. They’re accused of stealing $250 million by submitting falsified meal reimbursement requests.

MPR News correspondent Matt Sepic has been following the criminal cases and joined Minnesota Now guest host Nina Moini with a look at the auditor’s review.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

