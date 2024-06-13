Breaking down findings of Minnesota Department of Education audit over Feeding our Future fraud

A report out Thursday morning from the Minnesota Legislative Auditor’s Office says ”actions and inactions” by the Minnesota Department of Education created opportunities for fraud in two taxpayer-funded child nutrition programs.

The report comes in response to federal criminal charges against dozens of people connected to the Twin Cities nonprofit Feeding Our Future. They’re accused of stealing $250 million by submitting falsified meal reimbursement requests.

MPR News correspondent Matt Sepic has been following the criminal cases and joined Minnesota Now guest host Nina Moini with a look at the auditor’s review.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

