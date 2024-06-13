Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Matt Sepic

Legislative auditor: Minnesota Department of Education 'created opportunities for fraud'

A group of people stand in front of a room
U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson reacts to the verdict in the Feeding Our Future fraud case alongside members of the prosecutorial team on June 7, 2024. The Office of the Legislative Auditor finds the Minnesota Department of Education did not hold the nonprofit sufficiently accountable.
Tim Evans for MPR News

A report from the Minnesota Legislative Auditor's office finds that "actions and inactions" by the Minnesota Department of Education created opportunities for fraud in two taxpayer-funded child nutrition programs.

The report Thursday comes in response to federal charges filed against dozens of people connected to the now defunct Twin Cities nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Prosecutors say the defendants siphoned $250 million away from programs designed to feed children by exploiting rule waivers during the pandemic that had initially allowed restaurants, and not just child care centers and nonprofits, to participate in the programs.

The state Education Department oversees the U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs on the state level.

Among its findings the legislative auditor found:

  • MDE failed to address limits to its oversight authority years before the pandemic and approved Feeding Our Future's meal site applications despite concerns about fraud.

  • MDE’s only administrative review of Feeding Our Future’s meal operations in 2018 “resulted in serious findings that required follow-up, but MDE never conducted a follow-up review.”

  • MDE’s “offsite monitoring of Feeding Our Future was limited” as COVID-19-related waivers allowed “alternative forms of oversight.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

