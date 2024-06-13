Legislative auditor: Minnesota Department of Education 'created opportunities for fraud'

A report from the Minnesota Legislative Auditor's office finds that "actions and inactions" by the Minnesota Department of Education created opportunities for fraud in two taxpayer-funded child nutrition programs.

The report Thursday comes in response to federal charges filed against dozens of people connected to the now defunct Twin Cities nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Prosecutors say the defendants siphoned $250 million away from programs designed to feed children by exploiting rule waivers during the pandemic that had initially allowed restaurants, and not just child care centers and nonprofits, to participate in the programs.

The state Education Department oversees the U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs on the state level.

Among its findings the legislative auditor found:

MDE failed to address limits to its oversight authority years before the pandemic and approved Feeding Our Future's meal site applications despite concerns about fraud.

MDE’s only administrative review of Feeding Our Future’s meal operations in 2018 “resulted in serious findings that required follow-up, but MDE never conducted a follow-up review.”

MDE’s “offsite monitoring of Feeding Our Future was limited” as COVID-19-related waivers allowed “alternative forms of oversight.”

