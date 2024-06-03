Feeding Our Future prosecutor says juror was offered $120K to acquit

A juror in the Feeding Our Future trial was offered a $120,000 bag of cash and promised more if the juror voted to acquit, a prosecutor said Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said that an unnamed woman visited the north Twin Cities metro home of a juror late Sunday, gave the cash to her father-in-law and promised to deliver more money if the juror voted to acquit.

Someone in the juror’s home called 911, and Spring Lake Park Police contacted the FBI.

Judge Nancy Brasel dismissed the juror who was approached, and confirmed with the remaining 17 that no one had contacted them about the case.

The FBI has seized the cell phones of the seven defendants. Prosecutors are asking a judge for a warrant to search the cell phones, and are seeking to have the defendants held in pretrial custody.

Brasel said she plans to sequester the jury in a hotel overnight.

Jurors are expected to get the case Monday after defense attorneys finish presenting closing arguments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.