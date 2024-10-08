Minnesota hospitals scramble to conserve IV fluid during nationwide shortage

Some Minnesota health systems say they are postponing non-emergency procedures after Hurricane Helene damaged a North Carolina facility leading to a temporary nationwide shortage of IV fluid bags.

The manufacturer, Baxter International, near Asheville supplies approximately 60 percent of IV fluids used in health care systems across the U.S.

Allina Health, Hennepin Healthcare and M Health Fairview are rescheduling and delaying some non-emergency surgeries in response to the IV shortage. The health systems say they are contacting patients.

Hennepin Healthcare said in a statement, “we are also in contact with other health care systems to coordinate efforts and resources as needed during this challenging time.”

Mayo Clinic staff said they are closely monitoring inventory but did not say that procedures are being affected.

Dr. Rahul Koranne, CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association joined the show to detail plans in response to the shortage.

“Job number one is to conserve all the IV fluids we have, make sure that our supply chain partners can get us the supplies, make sure that we take care of as many patients as we can and continue to provide high quality care,” Koranne said.

He added that inventory varies across the country and how quickly Baxter gets back online depends on the supply chain and manufacturers.

Supplies remain constrained across the state and health care systems are working with government officials to manage the situation.

Audio transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] CATHY WURZER: Our top story. More non-emergency procedures are being postponed in Minnesota hospitals because of a shortage of IV fluid. So far, we know that M Health Fairview, Allina, and Hennepin Healthcare are rescheduling patients. The IV fluid shortage is one of the many ripple effects from Hurricane Helene.



Baxter, North Cove, supplies 60% of the country's IV fluid bags, and has had to close down production indefinitely at its facility in North Carolina. Now, Minnesota hospitals are scrambling to conserve those critical fluids. The Minnesota Hospital Association is leading that charge. Joining us right now is its director, Dr. Rahul Koranne. Dr. Koranne, always a pleasure. Thanks for joining us.



RAHUL KORANNE: Same here, Cathy. Thank you for having me.



CATHY WURZER: Understand you hosted a call for hundreds of health care leaders across the state about this recently. What are they saying?



RAHUL KORANNE: So last Friday, we had almost 200 staff and leaders from across the state joining us. And as you said, everybody is working hard to conserve IV fluids, given that the plant that Baxter had that produces 60% of the supply is down.



Conservation means that our care teams are looking at how we can give our patients fluids by mouth, using alternative fluids, making sure that our patients get the care they need. And in some cases, that does mean, unfortunately, that some non-emergent, non-urgent surgeries are being postponed.



CATHY WURZER: I'm wondering, this also includes dialysis solutions, as I understand it. When you mention alternative fluids, what might those be? And can they be made within an in-house pharmacy that some hospitals have?



RAHUL KORANNE: No. Some of these fluids are being manufactured by other companies. Unfortunately, one of those companies seems to be in the path of the new hurricane that is headed towards the US. So that's a worry that we're also tracking. But the other manufacturers are stepping up their supply. Baxter is trying to come back online.



In the meantime, though, the supply remains pretty constrained. And this is yet another example of how the care giving part of health care-- the hospitals, the clinics, the infusion centers, dialysis centers-- are so incredibly dependent on manufacturers and supply chains.



CATHY WURZER: I wonder, the American Hospital Association wants the Biden administration to take immediate action to increase the supply of IV solutions for hospitals. And just about 30 seconds ago, Senator Klobuchar is also calling on the administration to address the shortage. But really, it doesn't sound like much can be done, or am I wrong about that?



RAHUL KORANNE: Well, we are so incredibly grateful to our state partners and our federal agency partners, but also, as you called out, our congressional delegation, and especially Senator Klobuchar, who, as you said, just has written the letter, but also has been so active in making sure that our hospitals can get the supplies that they need.



So what we need right now from our manufacturing and supply chain partners is step up your supply, get us the IV fluids so that we can continue to provide patients the care that they need. And to our patients, your listeners, one, please be patient with your care teams as we are trying to juggle these many factors that are resulting from this natural disaster.



We are working 24/7 to make sure that you get the care you need. We're trying to prioritize those patients that are having urgent needs and emergent needs. But in case your procedure is rescheduled, please be patient and stay in contact with your primary care provider and your providers. We will make the right care plan based upon your condition.



CATHY WURZER: Do you have any idea about how many days of IV fluid hospitals have at this point?



RAHUL KORANNE: Well, this morning-- so we are doing daily calls now. Yesterday, we had 300 staff and leaders from across the state. And it's varied. It really depends upon which manufacturer is supplying the particular hospital or the care system, and how much inventory they had. So the inventories vary across the state.



However, it also depends upon the supply chain, the manufacturers, and how fast can Baxter get back online. So it does vary across the state, and frankly, across the country because all 50 states are dealing with exactly the same issue.



CATHY WURZER: At what point could hospitals have dangerously low supplies, and what happens then?



RAHUL KORANNE: Well, right now, being a clinician myself, we are staying focused on what do we need to do right now, 24/7, and what can we do in the future. So job number one is conserve all the IV fluids we have, make sure that our supply chain partners can get us the supplies that they can get us.



And make sure that we take care of as many patients as we can and continue to provide high quality care. So I'm hoping that the other manufacturers and Baxter can step up their supplies and that we can get through this very fast.



CATHY WURZER: I'm curious about sharing amongst hospitals. Can that happen?



RAHUL KORANNE: COVID, most recent example, I'm so proud of our not-for-profit hospitals across the state of Minnesota. We always share not just best practices, but also we share in whatever supplies we are able to.



But again, IV fluids are something that so many of our patients need across all of our hospitals that everybody kind of needs them in all of the hospitals. But I'm really proud to hear what I heard yesterday from these 300 leaders. The cooperation and the level of coordination is alive and well throughout Minnesota.



CATHY WURZER: You mentioned COVID and, of course, we saw the shortages of PPE and that kind of thing and ventilators. After this has occurred, is there a way to diversify where hospitals get medical supplies?



RAHUL KORANNE: Absolutely. And that is one of the things that the senator has referenced as well, just within the last hour. So yes, we do need to continue to look at our supply chains and make sure that there are redundancies, make sure that they are resilient, and make sure that our hospitals and our caregivers at the front lines can have these very essential and critical supplies so that we can do job number one, which is serve our patients.



CATHY WURZER: Final question, and you alluded to this, of course, patients being more patient when it comes to their procedures possibly being postponed. I know some people have biopsies and that kind of thing, and they're worried about that. As a clinician, what do you tell someone who might be nervous about the fact that they can't quite get this procedure?



RAHUL KORANNE: Yeah, I think our care teams that are reaching out to patients because we are in the caregiving professions, empathy, we always begin with that. And we do understand that from being inconvenient all the way to being really worrisome when your procedure is postponed by a day or two or a week. We understand that.



But this is why it's important to stay in touch with your provider. Follow the care plan that has been put in place. But just know this was a natural disaster and we are doing everything that we can 24/7 to serve Minnesotans that need care within our facilities.



CATHY WURZER: And as you say, another plant, I think the one in Daytona Beach, Florida, may be in the path of this most recent hurricane, Hurricane Milton. All right. We'll see what happens. Dr. Koranne, thank you so much.



RAHUL KORANNE: Cathy, thank you.



CATHY WURZER: Dr. Rahul Koranne is the director of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

