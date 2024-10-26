Ask a Bookseller: ‘Scrap’ by Calla Henkel

Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Of course, for the week of Halloween, we had to talk about a book that keeps you looking over your shoulder.

Hunter Gillum of Beaverdale Books in Des Moines, Iowa, recommends the mystery/crime novel “Scrap” by Calla Henkel.

A book cover
"Scrap" by Calla Henkel.
Courtesy of The Overlook Press

The novel focuses on Esther Ray, a multimedia artist with a true-crime podcast obsession. Recently dumped, she accepts a scrapbooking job from wealthy Naomi Duncan. The items to be scrapbooked purport to trace the 25 years of Naomi’s marriage, and the number of files — nearly 200 boxes — are enough for any crime-lover to get lost in.

Early files mention two daughters, but later there is only a record of one: why? Esther soon finds herself going down a rabbit hole. And when Naomi dies mid-project, Esther is certain foul play was involved.

Hunter says the true-crime elements of the book reminded him of John Darnielle’s “The Devil House,” though he says “Scrap” is lighter and funnier.

That said, Esther’s increasing paranoia and second-guessing of what was true brought Thomas Pynchon’s “Bleeding Edge” to mind.