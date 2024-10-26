Ask a Bookseller: ‘Scrap’ by Calla Henkel
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Of course, for the week of Halloween, we had to talk about a book that keeps you looking over your shoulder.
Hunter Gillum of Beaverdale Books in Des Moines, Iowa, recommends the mystery/crime novel “Scrap” by Calla Henkel.
The novel focuses on Esther Ray, a multimedia artist with a true-crime podcast obsession. Recently dumped, she accepts a scrapbooking job from wealthy Naomi Duncan. The items to be scrapbooked purport to trace the 25 years of Naomi’s marriage, and the number of files — nearly 200 boxes — are enough for any crime-lover to get lost in.
Early files mention two daughters, but later there is only a record of one: why? Esther soon finds herself going down a rabbit hole. And when Naomi dies mid-project, Esther is certain foul play was involved.
Hunter says the true-crime elements of the book reminded him of John Darnielle’s “The Devil House,” though he says “Scrap” is lighter and funnier.
That said, Esther’s increasing paranoia and second-guessing of what was true brought Thomas Pynchon’s “Bleeding Edge” to mind.
Turn Up Your Support
MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.