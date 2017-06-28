Listen: What you need to know about the new health care bill

President Trump and many Republican leaders have been working to repeal and replace Obamacare.

On Tuesday, their work came to a halt. Senate Republican leaders decided to delay a vote on the bill while they try to rally more support. The bill, if passed, would force 22 million off insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

What's next for American health care? MPR News host Kerri Miller talks to Politico reporter Jennifer Haberkorn, Gerald Kominski, a UCLA professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management, and Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, about the latest developments.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.