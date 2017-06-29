Listen: What's happening in Syria right now?

As a candidate, Donald Trump said that the U.S. should stay out of Syria. He tweeted warnings about getting involved in the war-torn nation at least 18 times.

Now, as President, Donald Trump's tune has changed.

He ordered an airstrike on the country in April after Syrian forces launched a chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikun.

Earlier this week, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, told two allies to the Assad regime — Russia and Iran — that they are "on notice" if another chemical attack were to occur.

So, what does the Trump administration plan to do about Syria? And what will that mean for the Middle Eastern region?

MPR News host Tom Weber spoke with three guests about American involvement in Syria and the complexities of the ongoing conflict:

• Nader Hashemi, director for the center of Middle East Studies at the University of Denver and author of "Sectarianization: Mapping the New Politics of the Middle East."

• Kathy Gilsinan, global editor for the Atlantic.

• Andrew Tabler, the Martin J Gross Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.