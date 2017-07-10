Photos: 'A little bit of Philando living in each one of us'

Hundreds of people came to Falcon Heights City Hall Friday night to honor Philando Castile's memory with music, speakers and a moment of silence.

Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony police officer during a July 2016 traffic stop. Jurors recently acquitted officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter and firearms charges.

Castile's uncle, Clarence Castile, said he hoped his nephew's death will lead to changes in police practices, particularly more de-escalation training.

"Even though the person who shot and killed Philando didn't go to jail, as far as I'm concerned there are some good things that have come out of of this," he said. "It might not be what you call justice, but there are some good positive things coming out."

Pastor Harding Smith said the large turnout showed the community's love for Castile's family and the desire to prevent similar tragedies. "This is a man that his life now is going to be even greater than it was. There's a little bit of Philando living in each one of us today."