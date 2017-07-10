Photos: 'A little bit of Philando living in each one of us'


People were encouraged to introduce themselves to strangers.
1 One of the speakers encouraged people to introduce themselves to someone they had never met in a show of unity, peace and community. 
Gregory Crockett, a high school friend of Castile, gives Nancy Olson a hug.
2 Gregory Crockett, right, a friend of Castile's from high school, gives Nancy Olson of St. Paul a hug during the celebration of Castile's life. 
The mood was light as crowds gathered to eat hot dogs and dance.
3 The mood was light as crowds gathered to listen to speakers, eat hot dogs and dance. 
Pastor Danny Givens, one of the speakers, hugged his wife, Natasha Givens.
4 Pastor Danny Givens, who spoke to the crowd later, hugged his wife, Natasha Givens, while listening to another speaker. 
Philando's cousin Tony Taylor sang and brought the crowd to their feet.
5 Encouraged by Philando's cousin Tony Taylor, who sang to a dance called the Wobble, the crowd came to their feet. 
Castile's sister Allysza has a tattoo of her brother on her arm.
6 Castile's sister Allysza Castile has a tattoo of her brother on her arm in his memory. 
The evening concluded at sunset with the crowd holding lights.
7 The evening concluded at sunset with the crowd holding lights aloft. 
Pastor Danny Givens delivers an impassioned speech.
8 The crowd holds lights while Pastor Danny Givens delivers an impassioned speech. 
Valerie Castile holds a lantern during Pastor Danny Givens' speech.
9 Castile's mother Valerie Castile listens to Pastor Danny Givens. 
The gathering concluded at sunset with the participants holding lights.
10 Participants held lanterns and phones high. 
Valerie Castile holds her light high as the crowd joins her.
11 Valerie Castile, Philando's mother, holds her light high as the crowd joins her at the end of the evening. 