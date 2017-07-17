Listen: What you need to know about single-payer health plans

As Republican senators work to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, many are asking whether the U.S. should switch to a single-payer health care system.

But what would that look like? And would single-payer really work in the U.S.?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to two guests about single-payer health care:

• Gerald Kominski, a professor of health policy and management, and director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research

• Archelle Georgiou, executive in residence at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and author of "Healthcare Choices: 5 Steps to Getting the Medical Care You Want and Need"

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.