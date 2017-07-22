Witness comes forward in shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk

A witness who was bicycling near the scene when a Minneapolis police officer shot Justine Ruszczyk has talked with state investigators.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said they interviewed the witness on Friday. The witness was bicycling eastbound on West 51st Street in southwest Minneapolis immediately before the shooting and stopped and watched as officers provided medical assistance to Ruszczyk.

The BCA said the individual has been cooperative.

Officer Mohamed Noor has not provided a statement to the BCA and has declined to be interviewed. The BCA cannot legally compel Noor's testimony.

In a statement, the BCA said forensic testing continues and the agency is continually updating the Hennepin County Attorney's office.

The BCA continues to request that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.