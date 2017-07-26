New policy expands required use of body cams by Mpls. cops

Acting police chief Medaria Arradondo said officer's body cameras will have to be turned on when responding to nearly all calls.

Minneapolis police officers will soon be required to activate their body cameras when responding to nearly any call, under a policy announced Wednesday by Mayor Betsy Hodges and acting chief Medaria Arradondo.

The police department's use of body cameras had come under scrutiny following the recent shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, a Minneapolis resident who had called the police to report a possible rape. Neither of the two officers who responded to that call, including the officer who shot and killed Ruszczyk, had activated his body camera.

Arradondo said the new policy would take effect in three days. A system that activates body cameras when a squad car's lights are turned on will be implemented within a few months.

Mayor Hodges says changes to body cam policy were in the works before ruszczyk shooting. pic.twitter.com/noAwiFlN9V — Brandt Williams (@BrandtMPR) July 26, 2017

Hodges said the policy changes were in the works before the Ruszczyk shooting. The department's existing policy had detailed situations under which officers should activate their cameras "when safe to do so," but the new policy simply says that officers "shall activate" their cameras in those situations. It also expands its list of circumstances that merit camera activation.

The new policy says police should start their cameras, for example, upon being dispatched to a service call; before "contacting a person or exiting a squad"; before taking "any law enforcement action" or "making an investigatory contact," and "when any situation becomes adversarial." The policy lists other situations, as well, that mandate use of the cameras.

The requirement to activate cameras upon being dispatched presumably would have applied to officers Mohamed Noor, who shot Ruszczyk, and his partner, Matthew Harrity. Noor has declined to discuss the incident with investigators.

Their squad car was running without lights in the alley behind Ruszczyk's house when she was shot. She had called 911 twice to report what sounded like a rape and to check on the progress of the police response.