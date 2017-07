Police ask people to avoid area of Mendota Heights because of 'dynamic' situation

Mendota Heights police are asking people to avoid the area around Plaza Drive off of Dodd Road.

They have given few details, but say it's a "dynamic" situation and will update when they can.

The road is near a shopping center and a senior home.

Mendakota Country Club reports it briefly closed as police searched the area. The Club has since reopened.