St. Paul council shoots down plastic container ban

Russ Stark, left, was one of two council members to vote for the ban. Peter Cox | MPR News file

The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday voted down a proposed ban on Styrofoam and other takeout food containers.

The ordinance would have prohibited cups, plates and to-go boxes that can't be composted, recycled or reused. Supporters had hoped to divert those items from landfills.

Council members rejected the measure 5-2, but voted to reconsider it in a year. In the end, only council members Amy Brendmoen and council president Russ Stark voted yes.

Despite opposition from many restaurants, Stark said the proposal had strong community support.

"As I've continued to hear from dozens and dozens of constituents on this issue, I still haven't heard from one who doesn't want this to move forward," Stark said.

Minneapolis has had similar packaging restrictions for two years. St. Louis Park implemented a ban earlier this year.

But four council members spoke against the measure, including Rebecca Noecker, who said it unfairly targets restaurants.

"We're exempting the big guys," she said. "We're exempting the big box stores that sell our refrigerator packaging and our shampoo packaging. We're exempting manufacturers, we're exempting hospitals and nursing homes."