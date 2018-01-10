U hoops' Lynch denies sex assault claims, will fight expulsion

A lawyer for University of Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch said Wednesday that Lynch did not sexually assault two women in 2016, that the "contact" was consensual and that Lynch would appeal efforts to expel him from the university.

Questions over Lynch's conduct resurfaced last week when he was suspended by the school from athletic competition following an investigation that found Lynch violated the school's sexual misconduct policy and university rules in an April 2016 incident.

Then on Tuesday came news that the university's office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action had recommended Lynch be expelled from school after another sexual assault allegation involving the player came to light. The EOAA has a lower standard of proof than a criminal court.

Lynch's attorney Ryan Pacyga said Wednesday that the EOAA decisions in both cases are being appealed and that "Reggie Lynch categorically denies these allegations."

Pacyga wouldn't provide details but called it a "she said, he said" situation made more difficult because the allegations were made months after the incidents and key evidence is no longer available.

"He fully cooperated with the university investigation on his own, without a lawyer," Pacyga said of Lynch, a 6-foot-10 center from Edina.