What should fans be worried about as the Vikings head to Philly?

Fans react after Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings scored a 61-yard touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 14, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Saints 29-24.

The Minnesota Vikings are heading to South Philadelphia this weekend to try and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Standing in their way are the #1 seeded Philadelphia Eagles and close to 70,000 rabid Eagles fans.

So what can Case Keenum and the Vikings except when they head onto the grass at Lincoln Financial Field? To find out, Steven John spoke with Philadelphia Daily News and Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles reporter Les Bowen.

"The Eagles stance has been to ... just really not give the quarterback time and space at home," Bowen said. "That is really their strong suit. It's very loud and usually the defense has a little bit of an advantage over the offensive line that has to go silent count."

The Eagles fielded the best running game in the league during the regular season, and will have to lean heavily on the three-headed monster of Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and rookie Corey Clement this Sunday.

"It has been a very good running game," Bowen says, "but it has been less effective since Carson Wentz got hurt, mainly because teams don't worry as much about getting beat on deep passes with Nick Foles in there."

And what about the reports earlier in the week of the local travel agents warning Vikings fans about the Eagles fans, and the Philadelphia police warning businesses to lock up their stores after the game? Should people traveling to Philly be worried?

"Not really no. You know fans here are pretty much like fans everywhere" Bowen tells John. "It's sort of friendly hectoring kind of thing is probably the most you're going to get.

"I wouldn't go out of my way to antagonize them. But you know they're not crazy people for the most part. I really don't think anybody is going to, you know, have to flee for cover."