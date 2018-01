Sunday's game against the Eagles could be all over the map for the Vikings, who have proven they can still surprise their fans.

"All we know is that it's going to be probably more exciting than anything football fans have witnessed here for a long, long time," said Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune.

Sinker previewed the upcoming game with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

