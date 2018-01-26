Gophers' Lynch appeals dates set in sexual misconduct cases

In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) drives to the basket against UMass center Rashaan Holloway during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New York.

Appeals hearings on two separate sexual misconduct allegations against University of Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch are set for early February.

Two women made allegations they were sexually assaulted by Lynch in two separate incidents in April 2016. Internal investigations by the University of Minnesota's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action concluded in early January that Lynch should be suspended for his actions in one of the incidents and expelled for the other.

Lynch's attorney, Ryan Pacyga, said earlier in January that "Reggie Lynch categorically denies all of these allegations."

Pacyga said Friday that the hearings have been set for Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. He expects each one won't last longer than a few hours.

As part of the EOAA appeals process, the accusers and Lynch will speak to a panel that may be composed of students, staff and administrators. They'll make a recommendation on whether the accused should be punished for violations under Title IX.

If either Lynch or the accuser don't like that recommendation, they can take their case to school administrators and possibly civil court after that.

U athletics officials have suspended Lynch from competitive play, but he is allowed to practice with the Gophers.