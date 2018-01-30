The Tom Brady throw no one wanted to catch

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are preparing for their big face-off in the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Coaches and players from both teams talked to reporters at the Mall of America Tuesday. And each team has a Minnesota connection.

The Eagles' defensive tackle Beau Allen grew up in Minnetonka, while Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has family here. His mom grew up in Browerville in central Minnesota.

Brady shared a particularly ... interesting memory from his childhood.

"I remember, my uncles gave me chewing tobacco for the first time when I was really young. And they said — we were fishing — pretty good story, we went sunfishing, and on the way home I said I want to try it, and they said if we give it to you, then you can't spit it out until you get home," Brady said. "It was like a 30-minute ride back to my grandpa's farm. So of course they give it to me and within five minutes I'm outside of the car throwing up all over the place, and I don't think I've had much chewing tobacco since then."

It wasn't all bad though.

"We caught a lot of fish. That was one thing as a kid you can do in Minnesota, you catch a lot of fish. That was always some of my greatest memories were being on the lake with my uncles, my grandpa, my parents, my sisters — we had so much fun."

Brady is a four-time Super Bowl MVP, including last year when the Patriots won the Super Bowl. He also talked about having his kids here watching the game.

"I think they're just obviously much more aware now than they were even last year at this time," he said. "It's just part of the growing up process for them. I love having them here. They're a great joy in my life, so it'll be fun to have everybody here on Sunday."