Football season is getting warmer across the country

Frigid football games like this are becoming less chilly across the nation.

Welcome to your Super Bowl edition of Climate Cast. Here's what's on the show:

• The Frozen Tundra isn't so frozen. While it may not seem like it given the frigid weather ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, a study by Climate Central shows football season has warmed significantly since 1970 in all 30 NFL cities. The fastest warming NFL city? You guessed it: Minneapolis. MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner talks to NFL Hall of Fame and Vikings' coaching legend Bud Grant about the "Viking ethos" on cold weather and football.

• A small suburb's efforts toward sustainablility. We hear from Peter Lindstrom, the mayor of Falcon Heights, about his city's efforts to be better environmental and climate stewards.

• Solar energy is booming. Why a tariff now? Solar job growth has topped 20 percent for the past several years. Over 260,000 people now work in solar energy. One in 50 new jobs created in 2016 was in solar. That's why some industry and climate watchers are reacting to the Trump administration's decision to slap a 30 percent tariff on imported solar panels. What does that mean for an industry that's growing 17 times faster than the U.S. economy? Huttner asks the University of Minnesota's Gabe Chan about the impacts.

• "Not consistent with scientific observations." That's how American Meteorological Society executive director Keith Seitter describes President Trump's comments on climate change. Huttner outlines Seitter's letter to the president this week.

