Guess who's coming to dinner? 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon

Late night host Jimmy Fallon is in the mood for an authentic Minnesota home-cooked meal. Will you have him over?
Jimmy is coming to Minnesota for the Super Bowl and wants to try a home-cooked meal! If you want to host Jimmy, send an e-mail to JimmyVisitsMinnesota@tonightshow.com with a special recipe you'd like him to try and why he should visit your home! pic.twitter.com/cKAE1qQklZ— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 1, 2018
The comedian is headed to the Twin Cities this weekend for a special live broadcast of the "Tonight Show" after the Super Bowl. (And since you asked, no, tickets are no longer available. They were gone within minutes.)
"Maybe instead of going to a restaurant, I'll just show up at some random person's house for dinner," he said. "Bring a bottle of wine, hang out, meet the family."
Minnesotans, it's now up to you. But please, no grape salad. Let's not bring that back up.