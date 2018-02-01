St. Paul teachers authorize strike

The St. Paul Federation of Teachers says its membership has voted to authorize a strike.

The union represents about 3,700 teachers, educational assistants and support staff in St. Paul Public Schools.

Union spokesperson Patrick Burke said about two-thirds of members voted and 80 percent of the votes were in favor of authorizing a strike.

"None of our members want to want to walk out on strike. They want to be in the classroom, teaching students. And negotiations will definitely continue, and we will do everything we can do to avoid walking out," he said. "But our members also made it very clear that they're going to stand up for the schools that St. Paul children deserve."

District staff have made a variety of demands to the district, including money to cap class sizes, provide more English Language Learner support and expanded services for special education students, among other things.

The union has also said it objects to proposals by the district to mandate a 40-hour work week, eliminate union leave and make it easier for schools to put teachers on improvement plans. The union also said a proposed 1 percent pay increase isn't enough.

The union's board says it will file an intent to strike Thursday. That would start the clock ticking on a 10-day cooling off period before teachers and staff could strike. The district and union are scheduled to meet in a mediation session Friday.

St. Paul is one of the state's largest school districts, with more than 37,000 students.