Super Bowl 2018: Eagles-Patriots kickoff time, where to watch, how to stream and more

US Bank Stadium looms over closed streets in preparation for the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 5, 2017.

The New England Patriots are favored to win in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. The teams faced off in the 2005 Super Bowl, when the Patriots won 24-21 and took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles have not won a Super Bowl in 58 years.

How do I watch Super Bowl LII?

Time: 5:30 p.m. (CST)

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC.com and NBCsports.com are streaming the game live. It is free and you don't need a cable log in.

Mobile device viewing: According to NBC Sports, streaming is restricted to Verizon Wireless users through the NFL Mobile app, as well as the Yahoo Sports app.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Pop star Pink will sing the national anthem prior to the start of the game. She was battling the flu at her packed Friday concert at the Armory and reportedly remains sick.

Who is performing at halftime?

Justin Timberlake and his band, The Tennessee Kids, will be performing. Reportedly in the Twin Cities since last weekend practicing, he said he hoped everyone would be dancing at the show.

Who is not performing at halftime?

Timberlake put to rest any rumors that his boy band 'N Sync would join him at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday.

And on Saturday Janet Jackson put out a statement saying she would not be a surprise guest at the show. Timberlake was Jackson's guest when she performed at Super Bowl 14 years ago and a piece of her clothing ripped off exposing her breast.

Will Prince make an appearance?

Very doubtful.

There were reports that Timberlake would perform with a hologram of Prince. But as soon as that news hit the internet, a social media storm erupted, led in part by Prince friend and collaborator Sheila E, who tweeted that Prince told her to never let anyone create a hologram of him.

Prince told me don’t ever let anyone do a hologram of me. Not cool if this happens! https://t.co/khtCjXr2mY — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 3, 2018

She later tweeted that she had talked with Timberlake: "There will be no hologram."

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

Who will win the battle of the Super Bowl commercials?

Well, that has yet to be seen.

Skittles is facing off against M&Ms. It's Pringles versus Doritos. And of course, Pepsi Co. and Coco-Cola company go head to head.

Break out the tissues for the Budweiser ad (hint: There are no Clydesdales).

Speaking of tears, the new episode of This is Us will air after the game. The promo was getting tons of buzz. The popular drama promised to answer "all of your questions."

And just how cold will it be?

Outside the stadium, it is a subzero bone chiller. But inside, the stadium's thermostat is set around 70 degrees.

No surprise this Super Bowl will be the coldest ever. The game is almost always played in a southern city. The 5 times it wasn’t: Minneapolis twice, Detroit twice, and New Jersey. Also the game here is played indoors. There have been several Super Bowls with colder field temps. — Phil Picardi (@PicardiMPR) February 4, 2018

Follow our observations over on our live blog.