Report: Vikings to hire Eagles QB coach as offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

ESPN reports the Vikings interviewed DeFilippo Thursday, following the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade. The Vikings need to fill the coaching vacancy after offensive coordinator Pat Shurmer was hired as the new head coach of the New York Giants.

DeFilippo comes to the Vikings at a time of uncertainty at the quarterback position, and he has a history of developing top-quality quarterbacks. He helped make Carson Wentz a Most Valuable Player candidate with the Eagles, and then, when Wentz was injured, DeFilippo helped prepare Nick Foles for the Super Bowl. Foles won the game's MVP award after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Minneapolis last Sunday.

The Vikings have not yet committed to a starting quarterback for next season. With the hiring of DeFilippo, the Vikings might make Foles an offer to come to Minnesota.