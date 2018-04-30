Amazon to add 200 high-tech jobs in Minneapolis

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017, in Seattle.

Amazon unveiled plans on Monday to add 200 high tech jobs in Minneapolis in fields including transportation technology and cloud computing.

The jobs are part of the retail giant's expanding regional tech hub in Minneapolis, one of more than a dozen research and engineering hubs in the country that work on Amazon's new products and services.

The Minneapolis office focuses mainly on transportation technology and builds software for its Amazon Lockers and Pickup Points delivery services. With new office's in the city's North Loop, Amazon said it expects to double its Minneapolis tech workforce.

"We've found phenomenal talent here and look forward to growing our team in our new office in the vibrant North Loop neighborhood," Ari Silkey, general manager of Amazon's Minneapolis office, said in a statement.

The company has created more than 2,000 full-time jobs in Minnesota since 2015, mainly at its distribution center in Shakopee.

The Twin Cities did not make the cut this year in the competition for the Seattle-based company's proposed, second headquarters city.