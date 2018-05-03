6 hurt in shooting at Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say six people were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ogema Place. When officers arrived, they found six victims, one of which is a juvenile. All were taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Three individuals are being detained and authorities are not looking for any additional suspects, police said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a statement late Wednesday decrying gun violence.

"While I am grateful that no lives were lost and for the MPD's quick response, this violence cannot be tolerated," he said. "Chief Arradondo and I will be working with Little Earth leadership and residents to not only strengthen the community's safety — but also provide additional attention to the challenges that confront the community."