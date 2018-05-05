Interested in flying drones? Minnesota Drone Day taking place Saturday in Eagan

An event taking place Saturday in Eagan, Minn., is designed to connect people interested in flying drones.

The free Minnesota Drone Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Hawk Middle School will showcase drone-flying skills, and offer a chance to get the latest information on drone regulations from state and federal aviation experts.

Katie Gilmore chairs the recently formed Minnesota Drone Advocacy Council, which represents more than 50 businesses. She said there's a lot of interest in drones, and the event is an opportunity to be educated.

"We want people to connect so that they know the regulations and they also know where the best places to fly are or how to catch ... a good shot of the northern lights," Gilmore said. "We really want people to connect to organizations that are available to them."

Gilmore said there are now more than 100 drone companies operating in Minnesota. She said Saturday's event is targeted toward "everybody who has an interest in drones, from people who think they might be neat and want to get in to it from the hobby side all the way up to those who are flying commercially with enterprises."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration are also participating in the event.

Black Hawk Middle School is located at 1540 Deerwood Drive in Eagan. Find more information and a schedule of events for Minnesota Drone Day here.