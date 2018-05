Appetites: The hot spots for ice cream this summer

Looking for your next cool treat? No need to scream, Appetites has a list of great spots to grab ice cream from Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

"Everything is new again," Moskowitz Grumdahl said. "It's all about Instagram and artisans."

She talked about new businesses like MN Nice Cream that are making ice cream treats that demand a food selfie, made with edible glitter.

Here are the top spots suggested from Moskowitz Grumdahl:

Rolled

Wonders

Sota Hot & Cold

LouLou Sweet & Savory

MN Nice Cream

Artisans

Pumphouse Cremery

Sonny's Ice Cream

MilkJam Creamery