As journalists protest in New York, a look at the future of the Pioneer Press

The scene in New York on Tuesday was an unusual one: a gaggle of journalists gathered in front of a hedge fund's glossy headquarters, holding protest signs.

The journalists were from newspapers like the Denver Post, and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. They were petitioning the owner of their papers, Alden Global Capital, to either invest more money in their newsrooms, or sell them to someone else.

Pioneer Press reporter and union leader Dave Orrick was not at the protest, but he and his colleagues have been trying for years to find another owner for the paper. He spoke with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer about the process, and the future of the Pioneer Press.