First all-female governor's ticket? Otto picks a running mate

Zarina Baber answers questions at a press conference after being announced as DFL State Auditor Rebecca Otto's running mate in the race for governor inside the State Office Building in St. Paul, Minn. on Monday, May 21, 2018.

State Auditor Rebecca Otto on Monday named her running mate in her bid for the DFL endorsement in this year's gubernatorial race.

Zarina Baber is an information technology and management consultant and a human rights advocate. She lives in Andover.

Otto said Baber would be the first Muslim woman in American history to hold a statewide office. The two are also claiming to be the first all-female gubernatorial ticket in state history.

DFL State Auditor Rebecca Otto, right, stands with her running mate, Zarina Baber during a press conference inside the State Office Building in St. Paul, Minn. on Monday, May 21, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

"She understands how we could transform lives in Minnesota," the two term Democrat said as she introduced Baber at the State Office Building in St. Paul. "We're going to work to renew Minnesota, and I have someone who is tried, tested and true, and is a bold leader as well."

• Full coverage: Politics

Baber grew up in Hyderabad, India, and has been in the U.S. since 1976. She said she got her start in politics working as a volunteer for the campaign of former Minnesota DFL U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone.

Otto is one of three candidates vying for the DFL endorsement this spring. They also include 1st District DFL U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, and state Rep. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul. Walz has already named his running mate, state Rep. Peggy Flanagan, DFL- St. Louis Park. Murphy hasn't named a running mate yet.

Filings for state races, including for the governor's office, start Tuesday. The DFL convention will convene in Rochester, Minn., on June 1.

On the Republican side, several of the leading candidates have named running mates.

Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens picked state Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, earlier this month. Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson named Donna Bergstrom of Duluth, as his running mate last week.