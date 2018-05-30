Americans say government is broken. Can it be fixed?

Tailspin Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Less than half of Americans say that the country is headed in the right direction, according to polling from Rasmussen. Journalist and author Steven Brill wanted to find out what was responsible for an America where many feel achieving the American dream has become more difficult. His book explores the past 50 years in politics—and also looks ahead at what could put the country back on the right track. MPR News senior producer Stephanie Curtis talked to him about what he learned.

Guest: Steven Brill, journalist and author of America's Bitter Pill. His latest book is called Tailspin: The people and Forces Behind America's Fifty-Year Fall—and Those Fighting to Reverse It.

