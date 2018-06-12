What Twitter said about #mprraccoon

The story of the raccoon that climbed up a St. Paul skyscraper took Twitter by storm on Tuesday. Many people tweeted in their concerns, suggestions on how to rescue the critter and, of course, clever quips and edits.
My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO— Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018
I’m going to need one of you to tell me when it’s safe to look at Twitter again.— Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) June 12, 2018
And by “safe” I mean “sometime after #mprraccoon is rescued, swaddled with a fluffy towel and given some milk and a cookie.” https://t.co/Yhp7H05YTU
Here's my groundbreaking plan. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/RthvoKv2jN— AdamBennett (@tafferthirteen) June 13, 2018
For those wondering how he got up there in the first place #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/cb6ViWMLHt— Logan Eastman (@loganerik) June 12, 2018
Climbing a public media tower casually and acting like you didn't realize everyone would worry is the most passive-aggressive Minnesotan thing ever. Good job #mprraccoon very on-brand my baby.— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) June 12, 2018
SOMEONE GET A GLASS CUTTER AND RESCUE #mprraccoon. I WILL PAY FOR THE NEW WINDOW. https://t.co/ISwseN157I— TheBloggess (@TheBloggess) June 12, 2018
- Window washing equipment— Martha (@MarthaYoung) June 12, 2018
- St Paul Fire Department
- That guy in Paris that saved the baby on the balcony
- Hot Air Balloon
Ways to save the #MPRraccoon
Climbin' up the building— CKY (@syntaxjunkie) June 12, 2018
Lookin' for some grub
Restin' on the ledges
Shoulda gone to Cub
Gettin' tired
Gettin' shook
I tell you folks
It's harder than it looks
It's a long way to the top
If you're a raccoon in St. Paul#mprraccoon
At least two parody accounts were spawned.
I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon— The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018
WHEN I GET TO THE TOP....— MPR-Raccoon (@MprRaccoon) June 12, 2018
I WANT 2 FRESH ORANGES, A BOWL OF WARM MILK AND ONE OF THOSE HELLO KITTY BLANKETS WAITING FOR ME ON THE ROOF.
Oh, and an endorsement deal with the @StPaulSaints should be ready for my signature too.#mprraccoon
Hollywood director James Gunn, whose movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" featured a hero raccoon, offered to donate $1,000 to charity in the name of "anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude."
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter even weighed in on the rescue effort.
Even wild animals know @cityofsaintpaul is a great place to reach for higher heights. We’re working with staff & building owner to find a way to help #MPRraccoon without further endangering it or staff by scaring or making it feel threatened.— Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) June 12, 2018
For more on the rescue effort, click here.