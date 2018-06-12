What Twitter said about #mprraccoon

A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

The story of the raccoon that climbed up a St. Paul skyscraper took Twitter by storm on Tuesday. Many people tweeted in their concerns, suggestions on how to rescue the critter and, of course, clever quips and edits.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

I’m going to need one of you to tell me when it’s safe to look at Twitter again.



And by “safe” I mean “sometime after #mprraccoon is rescued, swaddled with a fluffy towel and given some milk and a cookie.” https://t.co/Yhp7H05YTU — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) June 12, 2018

For those wondering how he got up there in the first place #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/cb6ViWMLHt — Logan Eastman (@loganerik) June 12, 2018

Climbing a public media tower casually and acting like you didn't realize everyone would worry is the most passive-aggressive Minnesotan thing ever. Good job #mprraccoon very on-brand my baby. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) June 12, 2018

SOMEONE GET A GLASS CUTTER AND RESCUE #mprraccoon. I WILL PAY FOR THE NEW WINDOW. https://t.co/ISwseN157I — TheBloggess (@TheBloggess) June 12, 2018

- Window washing equipment

- St Paul Fire Department

- That guy in Paris that saved the baby on the balcony

- Hot Air Balloon



Ways to save the #MPRraccoon — Martha (@MarthaYoung) June 12, 2018

Climbin' up the building

Lookin' for some grub

Restin' on the ledges

Shoulda gone to Cub

Gettin' tired

Gettin' shook

I tell you folks

It's harder than it looks

It's a long way to the top

If you're a raccoon in St. Paul#mprraccoon — CKY (@syntaxjunkie) June 12, 2018

At least two parody accounts were spawned.

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

WHEN I GET TO THE TOP....

I WANT 2 FRESH ORANGES, A BOWL OF WARM MILK AND ONE OF THOSE HELLO KITTY BLANKETS WAITING FOR ME ON THE ROOF.



Oh, and an endorsement deal with the @StPaulSaints should be ready for my signature too.#mprraccoon — MPR-Raccoon (@MprRaccoon) June 12, 2018

Hollywood director James Gunn, whose movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" featured a hero raccoon, offered to donate $1,000 to charity in the name of "anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter even weighed in on the rescue effort.

Even wild animals know @cityofsaintpaul is a great place to reach for higher heights. We’re working with staff & building owner to find a way to help #MPRraccoon without further endangering it or staff by scaring or making it feel threatened. — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) June 12, 2018

For more on the rescue effort, click here.