The mummified monkey known as "Dayton's Monkey" sits in a glass case inside the lobby of the Science Museum on Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

The mummified monkey that was discovered in the air ducts of the old Dayton's department store in Minneapolis earlier this year has found a new home.

Widely known as the "Dayton's Monkey" — now the second most talked about animal in Minnesota — the monkey is on display at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul.

MPR News host Tom Crann stopped in Thursday to take a look.

