He made it to the roof! The #mprraccoon has reportedly been trapped

A raccoon surveys St. Paul from the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS tower on Tuesday.

Updated: 7:28 a.m. | Posted: 5:26 a.m.

It's OK, everyone — we can all let out that collective breath we were holding since Tuesday. And maybe finally get off the internet and go to bed.

The so-called #mprraccoon that held the world rapt as it scaled a downtown St. Paul skyscraper has reportedly been captured after reaching the roof.

The critter was spotted climbing up the corner of the UBS tower just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, presumably to find a stash of cat food and a live trap waiting to secure it on the building's roof.

Which, apparently, is what happened. A law firm in the office tower — whose window ledge housed the raccoon for a number of hours Tuesday — says that building management told them the animal had been trapped.

Top floor law firm @donnelly_law says UBS building management has told them the #mprraccoon formerly in their window HAS BEEN TRAPPED. — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

It brought an end to a day of drama as people around the world worried that the basketball-sized raccoon would lose its grip as it climbed or slip off a window ledge hundreds of feet above the light rail tracks running down Cedar Street.

The drama began Monday when employees at MPR spotted the stranded animal, which appeared to be stuck in a niche in the wall of the Town Square building at Seventh and Cedar streets. Several employees said they had reached out to building management or had called animal control for help, and were told it would probably come down on its own during the night.

But it didn't. A day later when the animal was still spotted huddled on ledge — and looking very sad and scared, we should add — building maintenance personnel tried to rescue it by rigging up a 20-foot-length of lumber by screwing two-by-fours together.

The raccoon had other ideas. It escaped to the roof of the two-story building, then climbed another 20 stories up the side of the nearby UBS tower, as people gathered on the street below taking photos, video and creating a buzz online.

He made a run for it! Still stuck though. pic.twitter.com/8Z7KTK8K1y — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

By Tuesday evening, the critter had scampered up to the 23rd floor for a long nap.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the raccoon decided to make it interesting again. It slowly descended to the 17th floor and lingered for a while on a new window ledge before eventually making its way back up the office tower.

Finally, good news came at 2:45 a.m.: everybody's new favorite furry buddy had reached the roof.