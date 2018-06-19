Keith Richards was born in crossfire hurricane

"Jumpin' Jack Flash" by the Rolling Stones was number one on the British Billboard pop chart 50 years ago today.

According to a biography of Keith Richards, the first line of the song, "I was born in a crossfire hurricane," is a reference to the fact that Richards was born near London during World War II in the midst of a German air raid.

Crossfire Hurricane was also the original code name for the FBI's investigation into whether there was collusion between the Russians and Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 election.