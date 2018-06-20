The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson staying busy at 76

Brian Wilson, the man behind the sound of the Beach Boys, turns 76 on Wednesday.

He's staying busy, kicking off a solo tour in July — and he'll be at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on November 28.

For Beach Boys fans, there's also a new album — released earlier this month — that blends the band's original recordings with new arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Wilson says "Don't Worry Baby" is the best example from the album of how the orchestra embellished the band's vocals and kept up with all the chord changes.