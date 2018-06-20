Johnson stands with Trump on immigration, but not tariffs

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson will be in Duluth for President Trump's rally Wednesday. He wants the endorsement of Trump, who performed well in the reliably democratic 8th District. He doesn't think he'll get that endorsement Wednesday, but says it's a chance for him to talk to thousands of voters leading up to the primaries.

In the past, Johnson has voiced concern about the president's character but largely supported his policies. He says he stands with Trump on immigration, despite intense criticism over taking children away from their parents at the border.

Johnson disagrees with Trump on tariffs and would like to see more free trade. He spoke with MPR News' Cathy Wurzer.

Comments have been edited for length and clarity.

You want Trump's endorsement. Have you been given any indication you'll get it tonight?

No, I don't believe we'll get it tonight. That's really not what tonight is about. It is a rally for the president and for Pete Stauber, our 8th congressional district [candidate]. So that's where the focus will be, and we don't want to try to step on that. Hopefully over the next few weeks during this primary we'll have a shot to get President Trump's endorsement. ... My goal is to meet as many of the 10,000 or so potential primary voters as possible that will be there.

Where do you stand on the Trump administration's family separation policy?

I don't think anybody likes it at all. You see these pictures and they're terrible. And the president himself has said he doesn't like it. He's trying to deal with something that has been going on for a decade now of essentially a porous border in the southern part of the United States. I am actually happy that he's doing something about it.

My hope is that in the next couple of days they can work something out that both the president and the Democrats can agree to to stop separating children from their parents. But I do actually support what he's trying to do with respect to immigration right now.

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, in addition to governors in Colorado and New Mexico, are refusing to deploy National Guard troops to the border in protest of this policy. If elected, would you send National Guard troops to the border?

I likely would although that's not before me right now. I would want to talk to our own National Guard leaders to get their opinion on it.

When I see the National Guard deployed to other countries, that gives me some real pause. But when I see them used within the United States to protect Minnesota and American citizens that seems to be their purpose. So, I likely would do that.

Farmers in Minnesota are not happy about the president's tariffs. Miners are happy about them. Where do you stand?

That is one area where the president and I probably don't agree as much as many other areas. I tend to be more free trade supporter than he is. I love the fact that he is trying to get better deals than we've gotten in the past. Actually a couple of times when he's done this it seems like maybe that that strategy is working. He seems to be pretty good at negotiating, but I am not a big fan of tariffs in general as long as the other countries we're dealing with are treating us the same way.