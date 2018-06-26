DNR names Brad Parsons fisheries chief

Brad Parsons has been named the new state fisheries chief. Courtesy Photo

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named a 31-year agency veteran as the new state fisheries chief.

Brad Parsons has been serving as the DNR's central region fisheries manager. He will take over on July 25 in the statewide post, replacing Don Pereira, who retired June 8.

Parsons started his career in the field researching topics such as walleye populations, angler attitudes and wetland ecology. In recent years, he's played a key role in the management of Lake Mille Lacs and the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers.

As state fisheries chief, Parsons will oversee a $34 million budget and a staff of 286 people.

The job can be controversial, as the chief decides how to manage fisheries and sets angling regulations. In recent years, the DNR has taken criticism for tighter walleye restrictions and closures on Mille Lacs.