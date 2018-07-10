'One Year Later: Moving Charlottesville (And America) Forward'

Panelists discuss what's happened post-Charlottesville, 'One Year Later.' Leigh Vogel | The Aspen Institute

Last week, Alex Fields was charged with over two dozen federal hate crimes because prosecutors believe he killed a woman by driving into a crowd of protesters. He plead not guilty. Fields, a self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi, was just one of the many white supremacists that descended on Charlottesville, Va. last August.

People expressed surprise that these groups existed not just on the fringes of society, but in places that call themselves "progressive" such as Charlottesville. Others expressed dismay, not just at the events but at the President who said that there were "fine people on both sides."

The Aspen Ideas Festival presented a panel discussion about what happened last August, and how it shaped the discussion around race in America. Moderating the panel was Jamelle Bouie, chief political correspondent for Slate magazine and a political analyst for CBS News. He was joined by Leslie Bowman, president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation; Melody Barnes, former domestic policy advisor to President Barack Obama; and Michael Signer former mayor of Charlottesville and current member of the city council.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full discussion.

