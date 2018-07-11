'It feels like Florida': Hot temps rock Minnesota

The temperature was in the low 90s, but it felt like it was over 100 degrees Wednesday at Target Field. It was an afternoon of finding shade, and a lot of cold drinks for many Twins fans.

One fan, Andrew Boselli, just moved to Minneapolis in May, and he had different expectations for the weather.

"I'm from Florida, I'm from Jacksonville Florida, and it feels like Florida here today," Boselli said.

Boselli said he had filled his water bottle at one of the field's many water stations at least five or six times by the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Twins faced off against — and later beat 8-5 — the Kansas City Royals. A noon start on one of the warmest days of the year. Fans crowded in, including several summer camps and school groups.

Spencer Power from Le Center and his son came to the game with their community rec league. They found some of the best seats in the house for a warm day.

"We're in the upper deck, our tickets were for the 300s, but the very top row up here, we decided to sit up here because there's a little bit of a breeze so it helps a little bit with the heat and the humidity," Power said. "It's still very hot and kind of uncomfortable, but the game is good so that helps a lot."

At a nearby Dipping Dots ice cream stand, the line was 30 customers long, and people packed the shaded stadium concourses in search of cold drinks. The Twins also had volunteers to help beat the heat, like Becky Matuska with the first aid team.

"Everyone was doing pretty well up until the (third) inning, then we started getting a lot of calls for heat-related stuff," she said. "We'll take them into the first aid room and get them cooled off and get them some water and if need be have the paramedic check on them."

The Twins also provided free water coolers and placed portable air conditioners in some places around the concourse.

Sue Nelson has played organ for the Twins for 20 years, and has a perch up in the second deck. She sat with a giant box fan blowing at her back and a smaller fan on top of the organ blowing in her face.

"We do have a fan behind me, thank goodness, but there is a little bit of breeze coming in through the window also, so it's not too bad," Nelson said.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s again Thursday in the Twin Cities.