Target tries its own version of Prime Day

In this Thursday, July 5, 2012 photo, rows of carts await customers at a Target store in Chicago.

Target, like many other retailers, is offering a big sale in response to Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. Amazon's big shopping blitz lasts 36 hours and starts Monday. Target will fire back with its own big sale Tuesday.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is offering free two-day shipping on online orders over $35 and special discounts on furniture, toys, electronics and other products.

Customers spending $100 on Target.com will get a free six-month membership for a same-day delivery service. Edward Jones, retail analyst Brian Yarbrough, says Target and other retailers don't want Amazon to hog all the attention and sales.

"It's basically a way for the retailers to hopefully generate some sales and not let Amazon take all of the share," he said.

Target says no membership is required for its deals.

Amazon's sale is aimed at its Prime members. They pay an annual fee that Amazon recently hiked 20 percent to $119.