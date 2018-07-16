Flyover: How the Mississippi has shaped communities, culture and commerce

The Mississippi River snakes over 2,000 miles from the United States' northern border to its southern coast. But the waterway's imprint is felt far beyond its shores. As we kick off Flyover: Down the Mississippi River, we discuss the historical and cultural impact of the river -- from the towns that were founded on its banks to the businesses that it bolstered and the music that it inspired. Boyce Upholt, a writer and editor, and Winona LaDuke, the director of Honor the Earth, describe how the river has been an inextricable part of America's past and a vital part of our future.