BCA identifies deputies involved in fatal shooting of Chanhassen teen

A policeman directs traffic along Hwy. 7 near the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chanhassen on July 13, 2018.

The three Carver County Sheriff's deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Chanhassen boy on Friday have been named.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal of Apprehension identified them as:

• Corporal Jacob Hodge, with the department 18 years, shot his gun during the incident.

• Deputy Travis Larson, with Carver County Sheriff's office for two years, shot his gun and used his Taser and pepper spray.

• Corporal Josh Baker, who used his Taser during the incident. He's been with the department for 11 years.

The three were among the deputies called out to a home on the 6400 block of Oriole Avenue in Chanhassen on a report of a teen, later identified as Archer Amorosi, being suicidal and threatening his mother with knives and a baseball bat.

The BCA, which is investigating the shooting, said Amorosi refused deputies' orders to exit the house. Deputies tried to use pepper spray and a Taser through a window, but that was ineffective. The BCA said Amorosi then ran out of the front door of the home holding a hatchet and what the BCA said appeared to have been a handgun.

Deputies again tried to command Amorosi to stop and used a Taser, but it again didn't work.

"At one point, deputies Hodge and Larson discharged their weapons, striking Amorosi," the BCA statement says. He died at the scene.

BCA investigators found a hatchet and a "handgun style BB-gun" near Amorosi's body.

Larson had non-life threatening injuries, for which he was treated and released from a nearby medical center. No other injuries were reported.

The BCA says body cameras and dash cam video captured portions of the incident.

Amorosi's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning. He played lacrosse and football at Minnetonka High School.