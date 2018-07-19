What's the impact of fossil fuel divestment?

Marketplace economics editor Chris Farrell gives us the lowdown on how much it matters when cities or universities pull investment funds form fossil fuels interests.

It's been called the fastest growing divestment movement in history.

Ireland, the city of New York, and dozens of cities and universities are pulling investment funds form fossil fuels interests.

But how much does it matter? Chris Farrell, the economics editor for Marketplace, explains.

We'll also hear from Kallan Benson of the Youth Climate March and Parachutes for the Planet, and reporter Adriana Brasiliero shares her story about how rising seas are causing falling home values in Florida's low-lying neighborhoods.