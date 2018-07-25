Expect closures on I-35W for next two weekends

Interstate 35W is scheduled to shut down starting 10 p.m. Friday between Minnesota Highway 62 and Interstate 694.

Drivers will be detoured around the closure using Highway 62, Minnesota Highway 100 and I-694 or Interstate 35E to Interstate 94 east. The highway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

A closure of I-35W in the same stretch is expected for Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. through Aug. 6 at 5 a.m.

The closures are part of two highway projects. Workers are expected to complete utility crossings over the July weekend between Highway 62 and I-94; they'll demolish the 40th Street pedestrian bridge over the August weekend, MnDOT said in a statement.

Workers will also resurface I-35W between Minnesota Highway 280 and I-94.