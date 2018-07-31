A third party analysis of police body camera footage of fatal shooting

The city of Minneapolis on Sunday night released police body camera footage of the June 23 fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins.

This isn't the first high profile fatal police shooting in the metro area — others include Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, and Justine Ruszczyk. But this is the first time we've seen the body camera footage of the incident before the investigation has concluded.

MPR News host Chris Farrell talked to Ginger Charles — Executive Director of Institute for Spirituality and Policing and Director of Business Development at Saybrook University for her analysis of the video.

